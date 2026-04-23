Everton keen on signing Liam Delap from Chelsea during the summer transfer window

Everton’s recent form might lead them into the Conference League next season, and potentially even the Europa League, whereas finishing high in the Premier League standings would equip them to spend a decent chunk of money in the transfer window too.

David Moyes is expected to be backed with a reasonable amount of funds in the summer and the manager is expected to spend a decent amount to revamp all the areas in his squad, although the offensive department might be more of a priority.

Simon Phillips has reported that Everton are considering a transfer for Chelsea forward Liam Delap, who is expected to leave Stamford Bridge less than a year after joining from Ipswich Town, having struggled for a regular place in their side.

Delap a promising signing for Everton

Competition from Joao Pedro has proven too much to handle for Liam Delap at Chelsea but from a broader perspective, there is no denying the former Manchester City star’s qualities, which led him to score a respectable number of goals in 2024/25.

From Everton’s perspective, Delap might turn out to be a fruitful investment considering that he has already proven himself in the Premier League and will also not cost a lot of money given his valuation of only £28 million on Transfermarkt.

He will provide tough competition for Thierno Barry in the final third, with Everton’s current marksman also struggling for consistent goals and not having good enough like-for-like competition either.

Liam Delap might also entertain thoughts to joining Everton, particularly because they may potentially play in Europe next year, so if the Toffees decide to materialise their interest in him, it would likely be an easy transfer to get over the line.