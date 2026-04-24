Bergvall back in the side: Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur, who are fighting a relegation battle, take on the already relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux tomorrow on matchday 34 of the Premier League looking to clinch vital points in their bid for survival.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men showed some promise at home against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend but were held to a 2-2 draw, but as they set out to win arguably their easiest game remaining on paper, here is how they might line-up.

Goalkeeper – Antonin Kinsky has emerged as the primary goalkeeper under Roberto Der Zerbi and will likely keep his place in the line-up ahead of Guglielmo Vicario.

Defenders – Pedro Porro bagged a goal last weekend and might retain his place at right back, as could Destiny Udogie on the left side of the back four. Kevin Danso may also start in Cristian Romero’s absence, partnering alongside Micky van de Ven in an unchanged defensive department for the away team.

Bergvall to replace Bentancur

Midfielders – Rodrigo Bentancur could drop out of the team, making way for Lucas Bergvall to come into the line-up after the Swede made a reasonable impact off the bench last time out. Meanwhile, Conor Gallagher and Yves Bissouma are likely to keep their places in the team with the manager preferring some physicality and tenacity in his engine room.

Forwards – Randal Kolo Muani played less than an hour in the previous match but is expected to retain his berth in the starting eleven with no other Tottenham Hotspur attacker impressing either. He might feature on the right wing, whereas Xavi Simons, who bagged a goal and assist in the previous match, might be used as the left winger.

Dominic Solanke is expected to round off the starting eleven for Tottenham by playing down the middle as the number nine.

Here is how the visiting side is expected to look on paper.