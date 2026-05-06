Man Utd preparing formal offer to sign Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi

Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign Bournemouth centre-forward Eli Junior Kroupi next summer, according to Sports Boom.

Emerging from the academy setup at FC Lorient, Kroupi stepped into senior football on the final day of the 2022/23 Ligue 1 season, coming off the bench for the closing seven minutes of a 2–1 victory against RC Strasbourg Alsace. At just 16 years and 345 days, he broke the club record previously held by Matteo Guendouzi to become Lorient’s youngest-ever player.

The following campaign saw him etch his name further into the club’s history, surpassing André Ayew as their youngest goalscorer with a strike in a 5–3 defeat to FC Nantes in September 2023. Not long after, he grabbed a brace in a 3–3 draw with Olympique Lyonnais, becoming the youngest player since 1974 to achieve that feat in Ligue 1.

Following his move to Bournemouth in the summer, the 19-year-old has netted 12 Premier League goals, including the opener in a 2–1 win over Arsenal, becoming the youngest player to reach double figures in a debut campaign since Robbie Keane scored 12 for Coventry City in 1999–00.

Now, according to Sports Boom, Man Utd are in search of a young, prolific centre-forward and have set their sights on Kroupi as a viable option as they continue to revamp their attack.

Exciting forward

The report adds that United’s scouts have been keeping close tabs on the 19-year-old in recent weeks and were in attendance in Bournemouth’s recent clashes against Leeds United and Crystal Palace.

Although Bournemouth will only listen to concrete offers between £51 and £60m, the Red Devils are looking to test the Cherries’ resolve by submitting a formal £43m offer including bonuses, Sports Boom adds.

However, United face stern competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea as well as European giants Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the race for the exciting French forward, according to the report.

United have shown clear progress in the final third this season, with the front line of Benjamin Šeško, Bryan Mbeumo, and Matheus Cunha showing prolific form, especially with Bruno Fernandes operating just behind them.

However, with Joshua Zirkzee expected to leave in the summer after struggling to make an impact following his move from Bologna in 2024, Kroupi would be a viable option to compete with Sesko for a starting berth next season, especially as they’ll need enough quality depth to compete on all fronts.