Manchester United keen on signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United are set to bid farewell to Casemiro, who will end his tenure at Old Trafford upon the conclusion of the season. While his overall career at the club has been turbulent, his form and contribution over the last year has been phenomenal.

With the Brazilian’s departure, the Red Devils have a massive gap to fill considering that there is anyways a shortage of depth and quality in the engine room, so they are believed to be willing to spend a fair amount of money on signing midfielders.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United are ‘in love’ with Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, and would consider his signing during the summer transfer window, though chances of a deal falling in place are not very strong.

Interestingly, Madrid signed Tchouameni to replace Casemiro and the French international has done a brilliant job in the Spanish capital, winning a Champions League and La Liga title among numerous other accolades.

United would have to make a compelling offer for Tchouameni

Real Madrid will head into the summer off the back of two trophyless seasons and that might have seismic implications on their squad, with several signings and departures not ruled out, thereby making Aurelien Tchouameni potentially available for sale.

Tchouameni, however, would not come for cheap. The 25-year-old is one of the world’s best defensive midfielders, known for his imposing physical presence, tactical intelligence and confidence on the ball, and is valued at £65 million on Transfermarkt.

For United to be able to materialise their interest in him, they would need to spend possibly as much money as they did on Casemiro four years ago and with alternatives like Ederson already being discussed, Tchouameni’s transfer may be passed up.

Having said that, his compatriot and club teammate Eduardo Camavinga might be available for sale and his signing might be worth considering for Man United despite the duo having very different attributes.