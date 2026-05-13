Tottenham eyeing audacious swoop to sign Serhou Guirassy

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Borussia Dortmund centre-forward Serhou Guirassy next summer, according to Fussballdaten.

Not many forwards across Europe’s top five leagues have shown the consistent goalscoring form that Gurassy has over the past five seasons.

After scoring 13 goals in his debut campaign with French outfit Amiens, Serhou Guirassy moved to Rennes in 2020, where he continued his impressive form, scoring another 25 goals.

It was during his spell with VfB Stuttgart, though, that the striker truly attracted widespread attention across Europe. The forward produced a remarkable return of 44 goals and 5 assists for Die Schwaben, while also playing a major role in helping the club qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 14 years during the 2024–25 season.

A big-money move to Dortmund followed last summer, and the 30-year-old immediately established himself as one of the most prolific finishers in the Bundesliga.

His debut campaign at Signal Iduna Park yielded an outstanding 47 goal involvements in 50 appearances.

The current season has seen the 6ft 1in forward maintain that productivity, contributing 27 goal involvements across 45 matches in all competitions.

According to Fussballdaten, Guirassy is on the radar of several top European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

‘Perfect fit’

One of the clubs looking to sign the centre-forward is Tottenham, according to the report, which claims that the north London club have earmarked him as a ‘serious option’ to reinforce their attack next season.

The report adds that Spurs are looking to add a physical and prolific forward to their attack and believe the Guinean is a ‘perfect fit’ for that role, although a deal will largely depend on their league status at the end of the season.

However, while Tottenham are not among the ‘big seven’ clubs that can sign Guirassy for only £43m, the Lilywhites will have to negotiate directly with Dortmund, who could demand a higher fee, according to the report.

Spurs also face strong competition, as Fussballdaten reports that Fenerbahçe, AC Milan and Juventus are keen on signing the Guinean international next summer.

Tottenham missed the chance to distance themselves from the Premier League relegation zone, playing out a 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Monday night.

Following Calvert-Lewin’s equaliser after Mathys Tel had given Spurs the lead, the result meant that only Newcastle United (27), West Ham United (20) and Bournemouth (20) have dropped more points from winning positions in the league this season than they have (19).