Man Utd in talks to sign Crysencio Summerville, 5-year contract offered

Manchester United are in talks to sign West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville this summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

Following a challenging start at West Ham, Summerville developed into one of the Hammers’ most influential players during the recently concluded campaign.

His improvement, particularly during the second half of the season, coincided with the appointment of Nuno Espírito Santo, and he ended the campaign with 12 goal contributions for the club.

Despite West Ham’s disappointing season, which ultimately resulted in relegation from the Premier League, Summerville remained one of their standout performers and is now expected to command a fee well over his £30m Transfermarkt valuation.

Now, according to Nicolo Schira, Man Utd have opened talks to sign Summerville this summer, as Michael Carrick looks to reinforce his attack.

While the extent of the negotiations is not stated, the Italian transfer expert reports that the Red Devils have offered the Dutch international a five-year contract with an option for another year.

‘Explosive’ winger

While Summerville enjoyed a resurgence in form during the second half of the season, concerns over his consistency remain. At a club of United’s stature, he would be expected to make an immediate impact.

That said, he could prove to be a valuable squad option, capable of changing games from the bench while ensuring the team retains its attacking threat when any of the starting wingers are substituted.

This view is shared by former United Head of Academy and Head of First-Team Development, Nicky Butt, who believes Summerville lacks consistency but could still be a useful addition to the squad.

Speaking to Paddy Power via GOAL, Butt said, ‘He’s an explosive player; he’s good to watch, but I don’t think he’s consistent enough. However, the money shouldn’t be a lot to get him, and United have to build a squad.’

He added, ‘It can’t be all about going and getting the superstar signings. Summerville was brilliant for the Netherlands in the first game, so he could potentially start every week for Man United.

I’m looking at him, thinking he’s got to get a lot more consistent to get to the next level. But I’d still definitely look at signing a player like him.’

Summerville will hope to impress again as the Netherlands seeks qualification to the knockout stages when they face Sweden at the NRG Stadium.