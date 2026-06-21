Tottenham keen on signing Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, as per Football Insider.

The Lilywhites have enjoyed a stellar start to this transfer window, having already signed Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi, and Jan Paul van Hecke.

After rebuilding the defence, Spurs have stepped up their efforts to upgrade the engine room and are confident of purchasing Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United.

Now, Football Insider state that Tottenham are also interested in strengthening the flanks and have been exploring several options. They want a Premier League-proven player and have identified Gakpo as an ‘ambitious target’.

Liverpool initially didn’t want to part ways with the Dutchman without signing a replacement, and having recently bought Victor Muñoz from Osasuna, they might now be open to cashing-in on him.

The 27-year-old’s existing deal is set to run until 2030, so Liverpool are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in, with the player valued at around £52m by Transfermarkt.

Gakpo is a 6ft 4in tall right-footed left-winger, but can also provide cover centrally if needed. After moving to Anfield from PSV Eindhoven, he showcased his productivity during the first couple of seasons.

Gakpo to Tottenham

However, the forward displayed inconsistent performances last term, scoring nine goals and registering six assists in 52 appearances across all competitions.

Tottenham currently have Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert as options to deploy on the left wing, but the former Burnley man has been out due to a serious knee issue.

Richarlison can provide cover in this position if needed, but his long-term future is currently uncertain, with his existing deal set to expire at the end of next season.

Tel, on the other hand, is still very young and isn’t ready to perform consistently at the highest level. So, Tottenham could do with signing a new winger. Gakpo is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career.

Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during this offseason.