Everton are reportedly interested in signing Folarin Balogun

Everton are reportedly interested in signing AS Monaco star Folarin Balogun, as per Football Insider.

After coming through Arsenal’s youth system, the 24-year-old made his first-team debut back in 2020 but struggled to break into Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up.

So, he went out on loan on a couple of occasions to play regularly and develop his career before joining Monaco permanently in 2023. Balogun initially took time to settle into his new surroundings before showcasing his goal-scoring prowess at Stade Louis II last term.

In 43 appearances across all competitions, he scored 19 goals and registered four assists. Balogun has continued his form in this summer’s World Cup for the USA, scoring twice in as many appearances.

Now, Football Insider state that Everton are considering reinforcing the frontline this summer following Thierno Barry and Beto’s inconsistent performances last term.

The Toffees are interested in Balogun after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances, and they have been linked with him over the last 12 months.

Moyes’ side could make a move for him this summer, but a deal may not be completed quickly as the forward has been away on international duty with his country.

Balogun to Everton

The report state that with Balogun set to enter the final two years of his current contract, Monaco would be open to cashing-in on him if Everton launch a lucrative proposal.

Meanwhile, on The Athletic, David Ornstein states that Balogun is likely to leave this summer as Monaco haven’t been in talks with him over a fresh term, with the striker keen on leaving to take a new challenge in his career.

Apart from Everton, other clubs from the Premier League and Europe are also keen on him, with Monaco ready to accept a proposal worth around £43m.

Balogun is a centre-forward by trait but can provide cover on the flanks if needed. He is quick, strong, good in the air, possesses poacher instinct inside the box, and also works hard without possession.

He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, Balogun would be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they eventually manage to secure his service.