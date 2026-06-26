Arsenal and Manchester United keen on signing Porto winger William Gomes this summer

Arsenal and Manchester United are expected to rebuild their offensive departments during the summer transfer window with both clubs keen on adding quality and depth prior to the start of next season.

Caught Offside has reported that the Gunners and the Red Devils are showing an interest in signing Porto winger William Gomes, who had an impressive season with the Liga NOS outfit in 2025/26.

He scored 13 goals and provided two assists in all competitions and Porto are believed to be open to his sale. Even though the 20-year-old has a £70 million release clause, an offer worth £45 million might be enough to get a deal done.

Gomes a brilliant back-up option

William Gomes has shown glimpses of his sky-high qualities with Porto. His exceptional pace, unpredictability and success rate in one-on-one situations makes him a reliable right winger, who also finishes very well.

For Arsenal as well as Manchester United, the 20-year-old promises to be an exceptional back-up option to start with and potentially a fabulous long-term investment depending on how he progresses.

Man United might be the likelier to sign the Brazilian over Arsenal, however, as they are expected to be looking for players who would give Michael Carrick more options, unlike the Gunners, whose priority is a left winger for the first team.

It will be interesting to see if either of Arsenal or Man United are enticed by his £45 million price tag, however, as it is still a steep amount for a player who has had only one convincing season at the top level under his belt.