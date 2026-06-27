Liverpool & Tottenham plot swoop to sign Andreas Schjelderup

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to sign SL Benfica star Andreas Schjelderup, as per a recent Italian report.

The 22-year-old joined the Portuguese giants from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in 2023. However, he initially struggled to find his feet in his new surroundings. So, he returned to Nordsjælland on loan to play regularly and develop his career.

Upon returning to Estadio do Dragao in 2024, he initially played as a rotational option before showing glimpses of his qualities last campaign, making 14 goal contributions across all competitions.

He even helped his side remain unbeaten in the Primeira Liga. After proving his worth in club football, Schjelderup has secured his place in Norway’s World Cup squad.

Now, as per a recent Italian report (via TEAMtalk), Liverpool are planning to strengthen the flanks this summer and are interested in Schjelderup after monitoring his development closely. However, Tottenham have also been keeping a close eye on his performances.

The forward’s existing deal is set to run until 2028, so Benfica are in a strong position to demand a sizable fee if they are forced to cash-in this summer. They are ready to accept around £26m but may demand up to £35m.

Following Mohamed Salah’s departure as a free agent, Liverpool have already purchased Victor Muñoz and are willing to buy at least one more winger.

Battle

RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande is said to be Liverpool’s primary target, but they have been struggling to reach an agreement with the German side as they don’t want to part ways with him.

So, it appears Liverpool have identified Schjelderup as a potential alternative option in-case they fail to purchase the Ivory Coast international.

On the other hand, after displaying disappointing performances last term, Tottenham are keen on upgrading several areas of the squad this summer, with the flanks one of those.

Schjelderup is an energetic left-winger and possesses high potential. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services this summer.