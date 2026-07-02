Tottenham reach agreement to sign Sandro Tonali

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with Newcastle United to sign Sandro Tonali on a permanent transfer, as per David Ornstein.

The north London club have arguably been the most ambitious side in Europe in the ongoing summer window, as they look to improve their league performances and positions following back-to-back 17th-place finishes.

Tottenham began their transfer activity focusing on bolstering their backline that conceded 57 goals last season, the most by any team outside the relegation zone.

So far, they have signed Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth and Andy Robertson from Liverpool on free transfers. At the same time, Jan Paul van Hecke has also joined from Brighton & Hove Albion, with Luca Vuskovic heading the opposite direction in a separate deal.

Attention has moved to the middle of the pitch, and the club have already secured an ambitious deal to sign Mateus Fernandes in a big-money deal from West Ham United.

They have been heavily linked with a move for Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and reportedly saw their initial £75m offer rebuffed by the Magpies, who were demanding more.

Tonali to Tottenham

It appears a deal has now been formalised, as David Ornstein claims that Tottenham have reached an agreement to sign Tonali on a permanent transfer from Newcastle.

Tottenham increased their offer to a £92.5m initial offer plus £7.5m in additional add-ons that hinge on the club’s ability to secure multiple Champions League qualifications, Ornstein adds.

Writing on The Athletic, the transfer expert adds that, pending confirmation, the fee for the Italian international midfielder is expected to eclipse the £85m they have agreed to pay to sign Portuguese midfielder Fernandes from West Ham.

Tonali and Fernandes would arrive to strengthen Tottenham’s midfield, which already features Conor Gallagher, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

However, Bergvall has recently made it clear to the club that he wants to pursue a new challenge away from North London.

Bringing in Tonali, who is described as ‘incredible’ by current Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti, would therefore add valuable experience and proven quality to the midfield, giving Tottenham the depth required to compete strongly across several competitions.