Tottenham open talks with Newcastle to sign Sandro Tonali

Tottenham Hotspur have opened formal talks to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United this summer, according to David Ornstein.

Tottenham may have underperformed in the recently concluded Premier League season, but they have been the most ambitious side in the transfer window.

Following consecutive 17th-place finishes, Spurs are looking to overhaul their squad to build a team capable of competing at the highest level next season.

So far, they have heavily focused on revamping their backline, signing Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth and Andy Robertson from Liverpool on free transfers. They have also confirmed the arrival of 14-cap Dutch international centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton and Hove Albion.

With three defensive arrivals, the club now appear to have turned their attention to the midfield and are reportedly ‘very close’ to agreeing on personal terms with Mateus Fernandes.

In recent days, reports via Football Talk revealed that Tottenham have formally entered the race to sign Tonali, who is also of keen interest to Arsenal.

‘Incredible’ midfielder

It appears the club are now looking to trump their north London rivals, as David Ornstein reports that Tottenham have opened formal talks with Newcastle to discuss Tonali’s potential transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 2024-25 Europa League winners are also in ‘positive talks’ with the midfielder’s representatives over personal terms as they look to thrash out a deal amid interest from Manchester City, Ornstein adds.

However, with a contract at St James’ Park running until 2028, the transfer expert claims Newcastle are demanding a fee of around £100m to sell the 26-year-old this summer.

Tottenham are already accelerating efforts to complete the deal, with Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that Spurs have submitted a formal £75m offer to sign Tonali, although it falls short of the Magpies’ valuation and has thus been rejected.

Should an agreement be reached, the Italian international would bring much-needed combativeness in midfield and relentless energy to win the ball back, while also being highly efficient on the ball.

Described as ‘incredible’ by current Juventus and former Italy national team boss Luciano Spalletti, Tonali’s qualities would be an instant upgrade on Tottenham’s options and also a perfect fit for the style of play De Zerbi is looking to establish at the club.