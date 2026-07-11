Tottenham make enquiries over deal to sign Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Michele Di Gregorio from Juventus this summer, according to Calciomercato.it as relayed by Tuttojuve.

Di Gregorio has had quite the sojourn in Italian football. He began his footballing journey at Inter Milan, where he came through the ranks at U17, U19, and the reserve team but never featured for the first-team squad.

Following loan spells at Renate, Avellino, Novara, and Pordenone, he moved to Monza in the summer of 2020. It was with the Lombardy-based outfit that Di Gregorio truly established himself as one of the standout shotstoppers in Italy.

He made 144 appearances for the club and most notably won the 2023-24 Serie A best goalkeeper award after keeping 14 clean sheets and conceding just 35 goals in 33 matches.

His displays earned him a move to Juventus the following season, and while he has featured regularly, his propensity for goal-costing errors has drawn scrutiny, with the club reportedly exploring other goalkeepers.

As such, other clubs are now showing interest in Di Gregorio, with Tuttojuve citing Calciomercato.it, which reports that Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi is very interested in the shot-stopper.

Guglielmo Vicario replacement?

It appears the North London club are already accelerating their efforts to sign him, as the Italian outlet adds that Spurs have made enquiries to understand the potential financial package for the Italian’s transfer to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In a boost to Spurs, the report claims that Juventus have placed a £12m valuation on the 6ft 1in shot-stopper and are also weighing up a goalkeeper swap involving Guglielmo Vicario.

Tottenham Hotspur have moved decisively in the transfer market this summer, securing many of their priority targets, and a deal for Michele Di Gregorio could follow suit.

However, despite Roberto De Zerbi being an admirer of the 28-year-old goalkeeper, his numbers from last season raise doubts over whether he is the right candidate to become Spurs’ first-choice keeper, regardless of his relatively modest valuation.

For comparison, Guglielmo Vicario produced 83 saves during the campaign, whereas Di Gregorio registered just 61.

If Tottenham are determined to match their ambition across the squad this summer, prioritising a move for James Trafford, whom they have been ‘pushing’ to sign, may be a better option.