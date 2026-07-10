Everton identify Pape Gueye as perfect midfield profile

Everton have expressed interest in signing Senegalese midfielder Pape Gueye from Villarreal this summer, according to Cadena SER.

Gueye began his footballing journey with BMSF Youth before joining Le Havre’s academy in 2012, where he came through the ranks.

Following the expiration of his contract, Gueye became the subject of one of the most dramatic transfer sagas. After reportedly signing for Watford on a free transfer in July 2020, he was sold to Marseille just a day after.

At Marseille, he made 115 appearances for the nine-time French champions before joining Villarreal on a permanent transfer in the summer of 2024, where he has continued to impress.

At the international level, Gueye switched his allegiance to Senegal after previously representing France at the youth level. He notably scored the winner for the Terenga Lions with a ferocious effort in the 2025 African Cup of Nations final.

He was included in Pape Thiaw’s 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup. Despite Senegal’s disappointing elimination in the round of 32 by Belgium, he was one of the best players in the squad and delivered one of the tournament’s best individual performances, netting twice and providing an assist in the 5-0 win over Iraq.

His performances have now put him on the radar of several clubs, with Cadena SER reporting that Everton are among the clubs looking to sign Gueye and are closely monitoring him ahead of a possible swoop.

Ideal profile

The Merseyside giants are looking to bolster their midfield this summer and have identified the 27-year-old as the ideal profile for their squad, according to the report.

In a boost to the Toffees, the Spanish outlet adds that Villarreal are aware of the interest in the 6ft 2in midfielder following his World Cup heroics and are not ruling out his departure, with Everton now closely monitoring his situation.

While the France-born Senegalese international is known for his tireless, energetic work rate, he is also an efficient passer, as evidenced by his 80.5% pass success last season, which ranked him in the 88th percentile for progressive passes completed in Spain.

He also represents a massive upgrade on Tim Iroegbunam and Carlos Alcaraz, and his addition could form a formidable midfield partnership alongside Hayden Hackney and James Garner.

Gueye, valued at £34m by Transfermarkt, has previously expressed his desire to move to the Premier League, revealing in February that he was learning English ahead of a potential transfer amid Everton’s interest.