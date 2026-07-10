Tottenham plan to launch swoop to sign Ousmane Diabate

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Genclerbirligi midfielder Ousmane Diabate, as per The Daily Mail.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, the Lilywhites have decided to revamp the midfield department this summer. They have already purchased Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali from West Ham United and Newcastle United, respectively.

However, it appears Roberto De Zerbi wants another midfielder, and the Daily Mail report that Spurs have identified Diabate as a serious option. So, they could make a concrete approach to secure his service over the coming weeks.

However, the North London club will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal as Brentford are also keen on purchasing the 18-year-old.

After coming through Académie SOAR’s youth system, Diabate established himself as a regular starter for the first team. Having been impressed by his performances, Danish side FC Midtjylland agreed to sign him, but he joined Gençlerbirliği as part of the deal because he had not yet turned 18.

The youngster initially took time to settle into his new surroundings before featuring regularly for Genclerbirligi during the final few weeks of last campaign.

After showing glimpses of his qualities in the Turkish Super Lig, Diabate has already made an international debut for the Guinea national team.

Diabate to Tottenham

He is a 6ft 2in tall defensive midfielder. He is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham. However, Diabate is still very young and doesn’t have much experience of top-level football. Therefore, the North Londoners will have to be patient with him should they purchase him this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.

Meanwhile, apart from bolstering the engine room, Spurs have also solidified their leaky defence by signing Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke. De Zerbi has even added depth to the goalkeeping department by signing Martin Dubravka as a free agent.

Moreover, Spurs are said to be planning to reinforce the frontline, and have been linked with a host of names in recent days.