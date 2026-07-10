Tottenham interested in signing Sevilla defender Oso

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Sevilla defender Oso, as per Spanish outlet Vamos Mi Sevilla FC.

Joaquín Martínez Gauna, commonly known as Oso, started his youth career at Algorfa before spending time with Kelme and Murcia. He joined Málaga’s youth academy in 2018 and, after four years at the club, he moved to Los Nervionenses.

The 23-year-old made his first team debut last year before establishing himself as a key starter. He showed glimpses of his qualities in La Liga last term, making five goal contributions and keeping a solitary clean sheet in 14 league starts.

However, with his existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in this summer transfer window.

Now, Vamos Mi Sevilla FC report that Sevilla are keen on keeping hold of him and have been working on extending his deal. However, negotiations haven’t progressed at all because his agent’s financial demands are too high.

Therefore, the Andalusian club are prepared to cash-in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free and want around €10m[£8.5m].

Tottenham are interested in him after being impressed by his performances last term. However, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Fiorentina, Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Real Betis are also in this race. So, he isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

Oso to Tottenham

The report state that five clubs have already made contact to enquire about the details of finalising the deal, although it remains unclear whether Spurs are one of them.

Oso is an attack-minded left-footed left-back and is also comfortable in the LWB position. He is technically sound, works very hard, can deliver excellent crosses from the flanks, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The youngster is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him, especially given Destiny Udogie has had fitness problems in recent years.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to reinforce the left side of the defence by purchasing the Sevilla star this summer.