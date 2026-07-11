David Moyes keen on signing Djed Spence at Everton

David Moyes is reportedly keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence at Everton, as per Football Insider.

Right-back has long been a problematic position for the Toffees, with specialist options Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson struggling with fitness issues over the past few years.

Therefore, Moyes deployed Jake O’Brien in this area last campaign, although he is a centre-back by trait. Moreover, James Garner provided cover at times.

Coleman has left the club as a free agent, while Patterson has entered the final year of his current contract. So, his long-term future isn’t secured at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Now, Football Insider state that Moyes is keen on addressing Everton’s right-back issue this summer and is pushing hard to sign Spence, with his long-term future currently uncertain at Tottenham.

After showing glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League last campaign, he has secured his place in England’s World Cup squad. Therefore, his future will become clear after his return from international duty.

The 25-year-old is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. Therefore, the Lilywhites are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money for him to leave.

Spence to Tottenham

The North London club currently have Pedro Porro and Spence as specialist options to deploy in the right-back position. Moreover, Archie Gray can provide cover in this position if needed, although he is a midfielder by trait.

Therefore, it would come as a surprise if Spurs chose to weaken their squad by allowing the Englishman to leave.

Spence is a right-back by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. Moreover, the defender can play in the RWB role. He is quick, strong, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The Englishman has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times and is currently at the prime stage of his career. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to lure him to the Hill Dickinson Stadium ahead of next season.