Manchester United eyeing Crysencio Summerville move but Tottenham Hotspur may scupper deal

Manchester United are reported to have agreed deals to sign Andrey Santos and Ederson from Chelsea and Atalanta, respectively, and might now shift their focus towards rebuilding other areas of the pitch.

Sky Sports has reported that the left wing is a role of interest for the Red Devils with West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville emerging as their number one target as Michael Carrick bids to add more quality and depth in offence.

Tottenham Hotspur, who have already spent money very lavishly this summer, are also keen on signing the Dutch international after his impressive campaign with Netherlands at the World Cup coupled with West Ham’s relegation.

West Ham value him at £50 million, as per The Athletic, while Sky Sports has said that United would be in a position to sign Summerville if they are able to sell Marcus Rashford, whose future at the club is yet to be resolved.

Spurs may hold upper hand for Summerville

Considering England are still playing at the World Cup, it might be a few more weeks until Marcus Rashford’s future is sorted and therefore, Manchester United might not be able to materialise their interest in Crysencio Summerville.

Having said that, Tottenham Hotspur have not wasted much time this summer in terms of securing transfers for their top targets and with Roberto De Zerbi requiring a left winger, the board might be ready to spend £50 million on Summerville’s purchase.

Given that he risks spending next season playing in the Championship, the Dutchman might accept the offer that comes first, therefore handing Spurs the benefit of completing his transfer even though they are not in next season’s Champions League.

From Manchester United’s perspective, it remains to be seen what comes of Marcus Rashford’s future and when, but with Michael Carrick prepared to welcome the Englishman back to his setup, the Red Devils might have a readymade solution on the left flank in a player who has been in brilliant form over the last 12 months or so.