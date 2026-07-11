Tottenham make concrete contact to sign Marcus Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made concrete contact to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, as per Italian outlet Asromalive.it.

After joining Barcelona on loan last summer, the 28-year-old played as a rotational option under Hansi Flick. Still, he showcased his productivity, scoring 14 goals and registering 11 assists in 26 starts across all competitions.

Moreover, he helped his side win the La Liga title and Supercopa de España last term. Having enjoyed a resurgence at Camp Nou, Rashford has managed to secure his place in England’s World Cup squad, helping his country reach the quarter-final.

However, the Blaugrana have decided not to purchase him permanently. As a result, the winger’s future has been a subject of speculation in this window.

Now, Asromalive.it report that Man Utd are open to cashing-in on him and intermediaries have been exploring options to find a suitable destination for him.

AS Roma and Napoli have been offered the chance to sign him, but they aren’t interested in him due to his high wage demands. With Barcelona unlikely to return for him, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are eyeing a move for him.

Turkish giants, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, are also keen on him, while Fenerbahce have already started real negotiations in recent days. However, Tottenham have made the most concrete contact with the player’s representatives over this deal.

Rashford to Tottenham

But Rashford is prioritising joining a Champions League team, meaning Spurs and Newcastle aren’t his preferred destinations.

The player’s existing deal at Man Utd is set to run until 2028, and he has a £40m clause. Apart from Liverpool and Manchester City, any club can secure his services by matching the asking price.

Rashford is a right-footed left-winger by trait but is also efficient on the opposite side. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the centre-forward position if needed.

He showed glimpses of his qualities for Barcelona last term and is currently at the prime stage of his career. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can eventually manage to lure Rashford away from Old Trafford ahead of next season.