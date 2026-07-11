Tottenham showing interest in signing Ferran Torres

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing an interest in signing Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, as per Caught Offside.

After moving to Camp Nou from Manchester City, the 26-year-old initially played as a rotational option before featuring regularly under Hansi Flick last campaign.

In 31 starts across all competitions, the Spaniard scored 21 goals and registered three assists. Moreover, he helped his side win the La Liga and Supercopa de España last term.

After proving his worth in club football, the forward secured his place in Spain’s World Cup squad and has helped his country reach the semi-finals, where they will face Kylian Mbappé’s France.

Now, Caught Offside claim that with the player’s existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, Barcelona are considering cashing-in on him this summer for a fee of around €35m[£30m].

Although the Catalan giants haven’t officially communicated their intention to the player yet, they have come to this decision after holding internal discussions.

Tottenham are showing an interest in signing Torres as they are firm admirers of him. The Lilywhites even previously explored a deal to purchase him.

Torres to Tottenham

However, the report state that Roberto De Zerbi’s side will have to overcome stiff competition to finalise the operation as Aston Villa, Juventus and Napoli are also interested in him. Atlético Madrid are even showing the strongest interest in signing him.

Torres is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing anywhere across the frontline. He is quick, good in the air, possesses poacher instinct inside the box, and also works hard without possession.

Having previously spent time with Man City, the Barcelona star is already familiar with the Premier League’s physicality. He is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. Therefore, Torres might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

After reinforcing the backline and midfield departments by splashing around £230m this summer, Tottenham are said to be planning to shift their focus to upgrading the attacking department.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure Torres away from Camp Nou ahead of next season.