Tottenham gaining belief to sign Bournemouth’s Kroupi

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly gaining belief that they can sign AFC Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi, as per TEAMtalk.

Randal Kolo Muani has returned to Paris Saint-Germain following the expiration of his season-long loan deal with Spurs. So, the Lilywhites currently have Richarlison and Dominic Solanke as the striker options.

However, Solanke struggled with fitness problems last term, starting only 12 matches across all competitions. On the other hand, Richarlison was Spurs’ highest scorer last season, but his long-term future is currently uncertain as he has entered the final year of his existing contract.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham have identified Kroupi as one of their primary attacking targets and the club’s hierarchy are ready to spend massive money to finalise the operation.

After letting Goncalo Ramos join AC Milan, PSG were keen on purchasing Kroupi to bolster the frontline. However, the youngster has rejected an opportunity to join the European Champions as he doesn’t want to play a second fiddle role to Ousmane Dembele. So, they have already shifted focus to Ferran Torres.

On the other hand, Kroupi finds the prospect of joining Tottenham hugely appealing. Therefore, the North London club are gaining belief that they can manage to secure his services.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2030, Bournemouth are keen on keeping hold of him. However, the report state that Tottenham are preparing to test the Cherries’ resolve with an offer, and they might be ready to let him leave for a fee of around £85m.

Kroupi to Tottenham

After moving to Vitality Stadium, the 19-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in the Premier League, scoring 13 goals in 21 starts last season.

The youngster is a centre-forward by trait but is also efficient in the second striker role. He is quick, possesses the poacher instinct inside the box, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, and is efficient at taking penalties.

Kroupi showed glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League last term and possesses the potential to become a top-class player in the future.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they eventually manage to purchase him ahead of next season.