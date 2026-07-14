Tottenham make contact to sign Man City’s Omar Marmoush

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made contact to sign Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush, as per TEAMtalk.

The 27-year-old came into the spotlight after delivering impressive performances during the first half of the 2024/25 campaign. In 26 appearances across all competitions, he scored 20 goals and provided 13 assists.

After being impressed by his displays, the Citizens decided to purchase him last year. However, he has found it difficult to adapt to the Premier League.

The forward even struggled to find regular game time under Pep Guardiola last term, starting 10 matches in the Premier League and Champions League combined.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Marmoush is keen to play regularly and is therefore set to hold talks with new Man City manager Enzo Maresca about his role next season. If he is not guaranteed regular first-team football, he is prepared to leave this summer.

Tottenham are keen on purchasing him as they are considering upgrading the frontline, having already revamped the defence and the engine room. Spurs have been keeping a close eye on Marmoush’s current situation and have already made contact to learn about the details of signing him.

However, Newcastle United and German clubs are also interested in him. After selling Sandro Tonali for around £100m, the Magpies have funds available and have enquired about the details of signing the Man City forward.

Marmoush to Tottenham

Marmoush is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. Therefore, the Citizens are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in.

The African is a centre-forward by trait but is also comfortable providing cover on the flanks. He is quick, strong, efficient at taking set-pieces, and also works hard without possession.

Marmoush is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

With Richarlison’s existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, Marmoush could be an excellent replacement.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure him away from the Etihad Stadium during this offseason.