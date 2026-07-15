Tottenham Hotspur eyeing move to sign Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams

Tottenham Hotspur have strengthened their midfield lately with lucrative signings in Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali after also revamping their defence by acquiring the likes of Andy Robertson, Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi.

Roberto De Zerbi is expected to continue his squad rebuild over the next few weeks and a left back’s signing could emerge as a key agenda for the Lilywhites amidst doubts surrounding Djed Spence’s future at the club.

Following an impressive World Cup with England, he has been linked with the likes of Inter Milan and Liverpool, and with the opportunity to play Champions League football elsewhere, it would not be surprising to see him depart the club.

GiveMeSport has reported that Tottenham Hotspur are consequently eyeing Nottingham Forest star Neco Williams, who is valued at £24 million on Transfermarkt, and might be approached as a possible replacement if Spence leaves.

Williams an important signing

Djed Spence’s potential exit could leave a big gap to fill at Tottenham Hotspur, especially considering the newly acquired Andy Robertson is past his prime years and Souza is still very inexperienced to play regularly.

On that note, Neco Williams promises to be a brilliant signing for the Lilywhites, The 25-year-old’s experience in the Premier League in one of Nottingham Forest’s best periods gives the Londoners every reason to believe he would be a successful fit.

Williams has a strong work-rate defensively. His accurate tackling, relentless work-rate and imposing physicality make him ideal for Roberto De Zerbi’s system, as do his offensive contribution, particularly the Welshman’s chance creation and crossing.

Nottingham Forest’s asking price for Williams remains to be seen, but personal terms between the player and Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to prove to be a big issue considering they have the financial prowess to offer him a significant salary as well as a key role in their squad.