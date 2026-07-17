Man Utd now eyeing bargain swoop for Jean-Philippe Mateta

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Crystal Palace centre-forward Jean-Philippe Mateta this summer, according to Rudy Galetti.

After joining Palace on an initial loan from Mainz 05, Mateta made a strong impression during his first six months, and the South London side completed a permanent transfer in the summer of 2022.

He has since grown into one of the Eagles’ most dependable goalscorers and among the most clinical attackers in the Premier League. His consistent displays have also earned him seven senior appearances for France, three of which have come at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

His spell at Selhurst Park has been trophy-laden, having played an important role in Palace lifting the FA Cup during the 2024/25 campaign before adding the FA Community Shield in 2025 and the UEFA Conference League this year.

Following a superb 2024–25 season that brought 17 goals in all competitions, Mateta became a subject of keen interest and was close to leaving Palace before his proposed move to AC Milan reportedly fell through.

Still, he maintained his prolific form throughout last season, finishing with 16 goals and 3 assists, which has led to interest in his signature.

One of the clubs looking to sign Mateta is Man Utd, according to Galetti, who claims that the 20-time English champions have expressed interest in signing the 29-year-old this summer.

Bargain

In a boost to Michael Carrick’s side, Palace are open to his departure this summer and have placed a £25m valuation on the 6ft 3in centre-forward, with talks expected to intensify in the coming weeks, Galetti adds.

However, United are not alone in the race, with the Italian journalist adding that Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also interested in signing the France international this summer.

The attack was one area United invested heavily last summer, and it paid off as the newly signed trio of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko contributed massively to the club’s UEFA Champions League qualification since the 2023-24 campaign.

While concerns may be raised about adding a new centre-forward despite Sesko’s form, where he netted 11 goals in his debut campaign, the likely departure of Joshua Zirkzee has necessitated a new striker.

The Premier League giants will also need sufficient depth to compete in both domestic and European competitions, and Mateta could hand Carrick a prolific, Premier League-proven centre-forward at a bargain £25m fee.