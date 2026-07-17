Man Utd make contact to sign Inter Milan’s Carlos Augusto

Manchester United have reportedly made contact to sign Inter Milan defender Carlos Augusto, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 27-year-old initially moved to the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium from Monza on loan in 2023 before the deal became permanent the following year.

The Brazilian has enjoyed great success with the Italian giants over the last few years, winning two Serie A titles and a couple of domestic cup competitions.

However, he has mainly featured as a rotational option. He appeared in 34 league matches last campaign, with only 18 coming as a starter, making three goal contributions and keeping seven clean sheets across all competitions.

Now, on the United Stand YouTube channel, Jacobs states that Man Utd are interested in signing a new left-back to support Luke Shaw, having qualified for next season’s Champions League.

They are interested in the Inter star and held talks in April to learn about the details of signing him. However, Augusto isn’t the only option on Michael Carrick’s wishlist as Newcastle United star Lewis Hall and West Ham’s Oliver Scarles are also in it.

Jacobs said:

“I’ve heard Man Utd made an enquiry in April for Carlos Augusto, and they’ve assessed some young names like Oliver Scarles [West Ham], but the main priority will be trying to find somebody who is a starter and a specialist on that left-hand side.”

Augusto to Man Utd

Augusto is valued at around £20m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final two years of his current contract. So, the Nerazzurri are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to cash-in on him this summer.

The South American is a left-footed versatile player as he is comfortable in left-back and centre-back positions. Moreover, he can provide cover in the LWB position if needed.

Augusto is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

He is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd to add depth to the backline should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in this transfer window.