Champions League draw: Tottenham lucky but tough draws for Liverpool, City & Chelsea
The draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League was conducted today and it’s thrown up some huge games involving Premier League clubs.
Defending champions Liverpool progressed as winners from Group E after edging out Napoli with a 2-0 victory over Salzburg on matchday 6. Jurgen Klopp’s men will now be heading back to Madrid as they’ll face Atletico Madrid in the last-16. Atletico made it through Group D as runners-up behind Juventus.
Manchester City booked their place in the knockout stages of the competition after easily winning Group C ahead of Atalanta and the Premier League champions have been drawn to face Real Madrid in the last-16. Madrid finished second in Group A behind PSG but it’s going to be an extremely tough test for City.
Chelsea were made to work hard to get out of Group H as they finished second behind Valencia with just one point separating the top three. Frank Lampard will now be bracing himself for a stern test in the knockouts as Chelsea have been drawn to face German giants Bayern Munich.
Tottenham finished second in Group B behind Bayern so they were facing the possibility of facing all of the big-boys. However, Jose Mourinho will be delighted with the draw as they managed to avoid the likes of Barcelona and Juventus to be drawn against RB Leipzig.
Spurs should feel confident of beating Leipzig over two legs but Liverpool, City and Chelsea all face tough games so it will be interesting to see how many English clubs make it through to the quarter-finals.
Elsewhere in the draw, Borrusia Dortmund will take on PSG, Atalanta face Valencia, Lyon got Juventus while Napoli will take on Barcelona.
The first legs will be played on February 18, 19, 25 or 26 and the second legs are set for March 10, 11, 17 or 18.