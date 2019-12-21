[Teams] Everton vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Goodison Park
Arsenal will be desperate to get their campaign back on track when they take on Everton at Goodison Park this lunchtime.
Freddie Ljungberg takes charge of his final game before Mikel Arteta takes over and the Swede has picked a youthful team today. Bukayo Saka starts at left-back with Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac both injured while David Luiz is recalled in place of the suspended Sokratis.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles keeps his place at right-back as Hector Bellerin remains unavailable with a hamstring injury while Calum Chambers also starts in the Arsenal back four. Emile Smith Rowe gets his first Premier League start as Mesut Ozil has been ruled out with a foot injury.
Reiss Nelson also comes into the Arsenal attack with Nicolas Pepe named on the bench while Gabriel Martinelli keeps his place on the left wing. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the line up front with Alexandre Lacazette on the bench.
Granit Xhaka returns after missing the last two games with concussion so Matteo Guendouzi makes way with Lucas Torreira keeping his place in midfield.
Duncan Ferguson also takes charge of his final game as caretaker Everton manager before Carlo Ancelotti arrives and the Scot has been boosted by the return to fitness of Lucas Digne and Fabian Delph.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Everton
Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Mina, Digne, Davies, Delph, Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Baines,Keane, Tosun, Bernard, Stekelenburg, Coleman, Kean.
Arsenal
Leno; Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Luiz, Saka; Torreira, Xhaka; Nelson, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Aubameyang
Subs: Martinez, Mustafi, Guendouzi, Pepe, Willock, Mavropanos, Lacazette.