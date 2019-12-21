Solskjaer handed major boost as Man Utd squad for Watford clash is revealed
Paul Pogba is part of the Manchester United squad that travelled south today ahead of Sunday afternoon’s clash with Watford at Vicarage Road, according to the Manchester Evening News.
Pogba has missed United’s last 17 games in all competitions due to a troublesome ankle injury that’s kept him on the sidelines since the 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford way back on September 30.
The French international missed training last weekend due to illness but was back with the main group at Carrington on Tuesday building up his fitness ahead of his potential comeback to the first team set-up.
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested to the media at his press conference on Friday morning that Pogba would once again miss out this weekend due to a lack of match fitness.
However, it seems Solskjaer has been handed a welcome boost as the M.E.N claims the 26-year-old was part of the squad that flew out of Manchester Airport this afternoon en route to Watford ahead of Sunday’s 2pm kick-off.
If Pogba is fit to feature against the Hornets it would be a major boost for United as they’ve certainly missed his creativity and presence in the middle of the park over the past three months.
The news outlet says youngster Mason Greenwood was also part of the squad that made the trip south today and the teenager will be looking to retain his place after putting in some impressive performances lately.
The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, David De Gea, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, Fred and Daniel James were also in the squad and they are expected to be recalled to Solskjaer’s starting eleven tomorrow after being rested for the League Cup win over Colchester in midweek.
However, there was no place for youngsters James Garner, Tahith Chong or Angel Gomes in the 20-man squad while Phil Jones was also not spotted among the players boarding the plane this afternoon.
Diogo Dalot resumed full training last week after recovering from a lengthy injury but the youngster hasn’t travelled to Watford so misses out along with Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
Here is the 20-man United squad as per the M.E.N:
Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Lee Grant
Defenders: Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ashley Young, Victor Lindelof, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire.
Midfielders: Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Fred, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic.
Forwards: Daniel James, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.
Salimo Titus
December 21, 2019 at 9:10 pm
My dear Manchester United Family,this is my suggestion,now that Pogba is back and at the same time our midfield has been settled by Fred and McTominay,if we put Pogba on the missing number 10(free role),I think there we will be sorted and no big or small team will lead as in anyway.Think about where we are supposed to be.
Paul
December 21, 2019 at 9:25 pm
We missed you dude,n from now we wish you fittness you won’t get injuries again,we need to go back to the winning bid,where we MUFC are supposed to be…💖GGMU
Salimo Titus
December 21, 2019 at 9:28 pm
My strongest formation,4-2-3-1
De Gea
Bisaka Lindelof Maguire. Shaw
McTominay Fred
James Pogba. Rashford
Matial
Substitutes
1.Romero
2.Tuanzebe
3.Dalot
4.Williams
5.Mata
6.Greenwood
7.Lindguad
8.Pereira
9.Matic