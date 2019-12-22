[Teams] Tottenham vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from the New Tottenham Stadium
Tottenham take on Chelsea at the new White Hart Lane this afternoon with both clubs needing a win to boost their top four hopes.
Jose Mourinho has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Wolves last week so Serge Aurier starts at right-back with Jan Vertonghem on the left meaning Danny Rose has to settle for a place among the substitutes.
Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko start in midfield with Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Winks on the bench. Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Hueng-min Son support Harry Kane in attack so Christian Eriksen misses out.
Frank Lampard appears to have switched to a back three with Fikayo Tomori lining-up alongside Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger. Cesar Azpilicueta starts in the right wing-back position while there is a surprise recall for Marcos Alonso on the left.
Mateo Kovacic starts in midfield alongside N’Golo Kante so Jorginho drops to the bench. Mason Mount keeps his place along with Willian so Christian Pulisic makes way. Tammy Abraham leads the line up front with Michy Batshuayi on the bench.
Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:
Tottenham
Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Dier, Sissoko, Lucas Moura, Alli, Son, Kane
Subs: Rose, Winks, Vorm, Lo Celso, Foyth, Eriksen, Ndombele
Chelsea
Arrizabalaga, Zouma, Rudiger, Tomori, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Willian, Mount, Abraham
Subs: Christensen, Jorginho, Caballero, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Batshuayi, James