[Teams] Leicester vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from the King Power
Liverpool return to Premier League action with a top of the table clash against Leicester City at the King Power tonight.
Jurgen Klopp has recalled Gini Wijnaldum to the starting eleven with the Dutch international lining-up alongside Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita in the middle of the park. James Milner and Adam Lallana have to settle for places on the bench.
Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back with Andy Robertson on the opposite flank. With Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip still unavailable Joe Gomez continues alongside Virgil van Dijk in the back four.
Liverpool have stuck with their big guns up front as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane support Roberto Firmino so Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri has to make-do with places among the substitutes.
As for Leicester, Jamie Vardy once again leads the line up front with James Maddison is support. Denis Praet starts with Ayoze Perez and Marc Albrighton on the bench.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Leicester
Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Ndidi, Barnes, Praet, Tielemans, Maddison, Vardy
Subs: Justin, Morgan, Gray, Albrighton, Ward, Perez, Choudhury
Liverpool
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane
Subs: Milner, Adrian, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi, Jones, Williams