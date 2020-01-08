Man Utd dealt huge fresh injury blow as key man suffers torn muscle
Manchester United have suffered a major injury blow with the news that Harry Maguire is facing an extended spell on the sidelines with a torn hip muscle, according to the Telegraph.
Maguire sustained the problem during United’s goalless draw with Wolves at Molineux last weekend and he was seen limping in the first half during the FA Cup third round stalemate.
The 26-year-old was almost substituted at the break but Maguire insisted he was fit to carry on and completed the full ninety minutes as Man Utd were forced into a replay at Old Trafford.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted after the game that Maguire would need to be assessed and he was subsequently ruled out of United’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night.
United were still hopeful the injury wasn’t serious, however, it appears Maguire aggravated the problem by carrying on against Wolves as the Telegraph claims the issue is much worse than first thought.
The newspaper says scans have shown the centre-back has torn his hip muscle and while no fixed time-frame has been put on his recovery, the report claims Maguire is facing an extended spell on the sidelines.
The news will come as a major blow to Manchester United as Maguire is the third key player to be ruled out with Paul Pogba recovering from ankle surgery while Scott McTominay is still working his way back from a knee ligament injury.
Maguire’s absence will leave United low on options at the back as Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe are still working on their match fitness having only recently returned to full training following lengthy spells on the sidelines.
Phil Jones ended the game against City on Tuesday night with cramp after making a rare start alongside Victor Lindelof and the former England international is set for a run in the team with Maguire now ruled out for the foreseeable future.
Solskjaer will be praying at least one of Bailly, Rojo or Tuanzebe will be available again soon but Saturday’s clash with Norwich City at Old Trafford is likely to come too soon for the trio.