[Teams] Chelsea vs Burnley: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge
Chelsea will be looking to cement their position in the top four when they take on Burnley at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.
Frank Lampard has to make-do without the services of N’Golo Kante as he’s ruled out with a hamstring injury that he picked up in training so Ross Barkley keeps his place alongside Jorginho in midfield. Mateo Kovacic has to settle for a place on the bench as Mason Mount is preferred in the middle of the park.
Reece James keeps his place at right-back so Cesar Azpilicueta will start at left-back with Emerson Palmeiri dropping out. Antonio Rudiger is recalled to start alongside Andreas Christensen so Tomori Fikayo and Kurt Zouma must settle for places among the substitutes.
Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi are picked to start in the Chelsea attack with Pedro making way while Tammy Abraham leads the line up front as Michy Batshuayi drops out after starting in the FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Chelsea
Arrizabalaga, James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Barkley, Jorginho, Mount, Willian, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi
Subs: Pedro, Caballero, Zouma, Kovacic, Batshuayi, Tomori, Emerson
Burnley
Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Lennon, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Hendrick, Wood
Subs: Gibson, Hart, Pieters, Bardsley, Vydra, Long, Koiki