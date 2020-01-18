[Teams] Arsenal vs Sheffield United: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates
Arsenal will look to get back to wining ways when we take on Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has handed Gabriel Martinelli a recall as the Brazilian youngster replaces Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – who begins a three-match suspension following his sending off against Crystal Palace last week.
Shkodran Mustafi is recalled in central defence as Sokratis is ill. David Luiz keeps his place with Rob Holding on the bench. Hector Bellerin is only deemed fit enough for a place among the substitutes with Ainsley Maitland-Niles keeping his place at right-back while Bukayo Saka starts on the left with Sead Kolasinac joining Kieran Tierney on the sidelines.
Lucas Torreira is passed fit to start alongside Granit Xhaka in the Arsenal midfield after recovering from a knock so Matteo Guendouzi must settle for a place on the bench where he’s joined by Dani Ceballos and Joe Willock.
Alexandre Lacazette leads the line up front with Eddie Nketiah named among the subs. Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Pepe keep their places in the Arsenal attack but Reiss Nelson misses the game with a hamstring issue.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Arsenal
Leno; Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka; Torreira, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli; Aubameyang
Subs: Bellerin, Ceballos, Holding, Martinez, Willock, Guendouzi, Nketiah
Sheffield United
Henderson, Baldock, O’Connell, Basham, Egan, Stevens, Fleck, Lundstrum, Norwood, Mousset, McBurnie.
Subs: Jagielka, Besic, Sharp, Verrips, Freeman, Osborn, Robinson