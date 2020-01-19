[Teams] Liverpool vs Manchester United: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield
Liverpool will be looking to take another step towards the title when they take on Manchester United at Anfield this afternoon.
Jurgen Klopp has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Tottenham last weekend so Joe Gomez keeps his place alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the back four with Joel Matip on the bench after returning to fitness. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson once again start in the full-back positions.
Fabinho returns to the squad after recovering from an ankle injury but he has to settle for a place on the bench as Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain keep their places in midfield.
Liverpool have gone with their big guns in attack as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino keep their places with Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi among the substitutes.
As for Man Utd, they are without Marcus Rashford due to a back injury so Andreas Pereira joins Daniel James and Anthony Martial in attack with Mason Greenwood and Juan Mata having to settle for places on the bench.
Ole Gunner Solskjaer has selected Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams so it will be interesting to see how United shape-up with some suggesting a back three and others claiming Shaw will play in front of Williams on the wing.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Liverpool
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Mane, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Matip, Fabinho, Lallana, Jones, Minamino, Origi
Man Utd
De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Matic, James, Pereira, Martial
Subs: Bailly, Jones, Mata, Lingard, Dalot, Romero, Greenwood