Solskjaer confirms major blow as Man Utd star is ruled out for at least 2 months Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Marcus Rashford... Posted January 19, 2020

[Teams] Liverpool vs Manchester United: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield Liverpool will be looking to take another step towards the... Posted January 19, 2020

Liverpool vs Man Utd preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction Liverpool will be looking to take another step towards the... Posted January 18, 2020

[Teams] Newcastle vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from St James’ Park Chelsea will look to cement their position in the top... Posted January 18, 2020

[Teams] Arsenal vs Sheffield United: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Arsenal will look to get back to wining ways when... Posted January 18, 2020

[Teams] Watford vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from Vicarage Road Tottenham will be looking to get back to winning ways... Posted January 18, 2020