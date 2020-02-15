Arsenal vs Newcastle preview | Confirmed team news | Expected Line-up’s | Prediction
Arsenal get back to Premier League action when we take on Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
It’s been a difficult season for Arsenal fans and many thought we had virtually nothing left to play for in the league after a 0-0 draw at Burnley two weeks ago left us sitting 11th in the table and 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.
However, sensational news broke on Friday night that Manchester City have been banned from European competition for the next two seasons. They’re appealing the verdict but assuming the decision stands, fifth place will now be enough to secure Champions League football.
Sheffield United currently sit in that all-important fifth spot but Arsenal can close to within five points of the Blades with a win tomorrow so we simply cannot pass-up this opportunity to revive our league season.
We’ll be up against a Newcastle side who sit level on points with Arsenal in the table so they could also be eyeing a late charge for a European place and they shouldn’t be underestimated as they recently beat Chelsea.
Team news
Arsenal have been handed a boost ahead of the game after confirming Sead Kolasinac has been passed fit after recovering from a hamstring injury that’s kept him out of the last four games.
Bukayo Saka was forced off during the draw at Burnley but the versatile winger has made a swift recovery and is also in contention to start having impressed at left-back in recent weeks.
Reiss Nelson is available again after overcoming a hamstring issue that kept him on the treatment table for the past month but Calum Chambers won’t play again this season after undergoing surgery on an ACL injury.
Kieran Tierney is back in light training following a shoulder injury but he isn’t available just yet while January signing Cedric Soares is still working his way back from a knee issue.
Pablo Mari has been working on his fitness during the break but this game comes too soon as the centre-back hasn’t played competitive football since December so he won’t be available tomorrow afternoon.
As for Newcastle, they’ll welcome Joelinton back into the squad after he recovered from a rib injury but Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto aren’t available yet despite returning to training.
Steve Bruce will also be without Andy Carroll due to a hip problem while Emil Krafth, Jetro Willems, Paul Dummett, Javier Manquillo and Jonjo Shelvey all remain on the sidelines for the visitors.
Expected line-ups
Predicted score
Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle: Arsenal have endured a tough season and wins have been hard to come by as we’ve won just 6 of our 25 league games this campaign. However, this fixture has been good for us in recent years as Arsenal have won 13 of the last 14 meetings with Newcastle – including each of the last 7 on home soil – so hopefully we can continue that excellent run tomorrow.
There have been positive signs under Arteta but he needs to start winning games quickly, especially if we’re to make a late push for a Champions League place, and this is a very winnable game for us. Newcastle have the potential to cause us problems so I wouldn’t be surprised to see them get a goal but Arsenal should have enough quality to secure at least a 2-1 win.