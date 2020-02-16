[Teams] Arsenal vs Newcastle: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates
Arsenal get back to Premier League action when we take on Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has made some surprise team selection decisions as Eddie Nketiah is given a rare start up front with Alexandre Lacazette dropped to the bench. Nketiah is supported by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe meaning Gabriel Martinelli has to settle for a place on the bench despite showing some great form in recent weeks.
Dani Ceballos is handed a recall by the Arsenal coach as the Spaniard starts along with Granit Xhaka in midfield. Lucas Torreira is named on the bench but there is no place for Matteo Guendouzi in the Arsenal matchday squad this afternoon.
Mesut Ozil keeps his place in the attacking midfield position while Hector Bellerin continues at right-back. Shkodran Mustafi has done enough to keep his spot alongside David Luiz in defence so Sokratis is named on the bench. Bukayo Saka has recovered from a knock to start at left-back so Sead Kolasinac is on the bench despite recovering from a thigh injury.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Arsenal
Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, David Luiz, Saka; Ceballos, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Nketiah; Aubameyang
Subs: Martinez, Sokratis, Kolasinac, Torreira, Willock, Martinelli, Lacazette
Newcastle
Dubravka, Clark, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lazaro, Almiron, S. Longstaff, Bentaleb, Rose, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton.
Subs: Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, M. Longstaff, Hayden, Atsu, Ritchie.