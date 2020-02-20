[Teams] Olympiacos vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for the Europa League clash
Arsenal will be looking to bring home a positive result from the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with Olympiacos in Greece this evening.
Mikel Arteta has made five changes from the side that beat Newcastle at the weekend with Alexandre Lacazette recalled up front after scoring off the bench on Sunday afternoon. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang keeps his place while Gabriel Martinelli is recalled so Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah drop to the bench.
Arsenal number one Bernd Leno keeps his place between the sticks this evening, which will come as a huge disappointment to Emi Martinez as the Argentinean kept goal in the group stages of the Europa League.
Shkodran Mustafi appears to be playing at right-back with Sokratis coming in alongside David Luiz while Bukayo Saka keeps his place at left-back meaning Sead Kolasinac and Rob Holding have to settle for places on the bench.
Matteo Guendouzi has been given the chance to prove himself following a bust-up with Arteta as he’s recalled to start alongside Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park. Dani Ceballos drops to the bench while Joe Willock comes in for Mesut Ozil in the attacking midfield position.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Olympiacos
José Sá; Elabdellaoui, Semedo, Ba, Tsimikas; Bouchalakis, Camará, Guilherme; Masouras, Valbuena; El Arabi
Subs: Fortounis, Allain, Lovera, Papadopolous, Cisse, Gasper, Randelovic
Arsenal
Leno; Mustafi, Sokratis, Luiz, Saka; Guendouzi, Xhaka; Martinelli, Willock, Aubameyang; Lacazette
Subs: Martinez, Holding, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Ceballos, Pepe, Nketiah