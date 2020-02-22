Arsenal team news update: Gunners confirm major double boost ahead of Everton clash
Arsenal get back to Premier League action when they take on Everton at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.
Ahead of the game, the club have issued a team news and injury update with the latest on the fitness of several first team players and Mikel Arteta has been handed a major double boost with Mesut Ozil and Lucas Torreira passed fit.
Ozil missed the 1-0 victory over Olympiacos on Thursday night to be with his wife for the birth of their newborn baby but the playmaker is back in contention for the visit of Everton to North London this weekend.
Torreira didn’t travel to Athens for Arsenal’s Europa League last-32 tie in midweek due to illness but the South American midfielder has made a full recovery and is available for selection tomorrow afternoon.
Hector Bellerin wasn’t risked for the first leg against Olympiacos after feeling tightness in his groin and the right-back will be assessed before his availability against Everton is determined.
Cedric Soares is due to resume full training by the end of February as he looks to recover from a knee injury while Sokratis is still being assessed after picking up a knee issue against Olympiacos on Thursday night.
Calum Chambers obviously won’t play again this season after undergoing surgery on an ACL injury so Arsenal will have limited options at right-back if Bellerin isn’t passed fit to return tomorrow.
The final update is for Kieran Tierney and the left-back is expected to resume resume full training before the end of the month as he steps-up his rehabilitation from a shoulder injury that’s kept him out since early December.
The team news update on Arsenal.com said:
Hector Bellerin
Back in full training and being assessed ahead of Everton (h) further to missing Olympiacos (a) as a precaution to tight left groin.
Calum Chambers
Left knee. Ruptured anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during Chelsea (h) on 29 December. Successful surgery completed. Rehabilitation process expected to take between six to nine months.
Mesut Ozil
Available for selection.
Cedric Soares
Left knee. Progressing well with gym work. Aiming to be in full training by the end of February.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos
Right knee. Sustained during Olympiacos (a). Being assessed ahead of Everton (h).
Lucas Torreira
Available for selection.
Kieran Tierney
Right shoulder. Dislocated right shoulder during West Ham Utd (a) on 9 December. Good progress being made in rehabilitation process and has commenced participation in group training sessions. Aiming to be in back in full training by the end of February.
Arsenal head into Sunday’s game desperately needing a win to close the gap on the top four after Chelsea moved 10 points clear in fourth following their win over Tottenham this afternoon.