[Teams] Arsenal vs Everton: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates
Arsenal get back to Premier League action when they take on Everton at the Emirates this afternoon.
Mikel Arteta has made some changes from the side that beat Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday night with Eddie Nketiah handed a second consecutive league start as he replaces Alexandre Lacazette up front.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang once again starts for Arsenal and he’s joined in attack by Nicolas Pepe with Gabriel Martinelli making way. The Brazilian isn’t named on the squad as Reiss Nelson is on the bench.
Hector Bellerin is fit to return at right-back after recovering from a groin issue. Sokratis drops to the bench with Shkodran Mustafi keeping his place alongside David Luiz in the middle of the back four.
Arsenal line-up with Sead Kolasinac at left-back meaning Bukayo Saka is given a breather while Dani Ceballos starts alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield. Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira must settle for places among the substitutes.
As for Everton, Theo Walcott misses out against his former club so Alex Iwobi starts in attack while Lucas Digne is also ruled out so Leighton Baines starts at left-back.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Arsenal
Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Ceballos, Ozil, Pepe, Aubameyang, Nketiah.
Subs: Martinez, Sokratis, Guendouzi, Torreira, Nelson, Saka, Lacazette.
Everton
Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Mina, Baines, Schneiderlin, Delph, Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison
Subs: Stekelenburg, Keane, Coleman, Gomes, Davies, Bernard, Kean