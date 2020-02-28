Watford vs Liverpool preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction
Liverpool will look to take another step closer to securing the Premier League title when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening.
The Reds maintained their dominant position at the top of the table with a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over West Ham at Anfield on Monday night with Gini Wijnaldum, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane all getting on the scoresheet.
That win made it an incredible 26 wins and a draw from Liverpool’s 27 league games this season and they remain a whopping 22-points ahead of second-placed Manchester City so it’s only a matter of time before Jurgen Klopp’s side are crowned champions.
Another victory at Vicarage Road would take Liverpool one step closer to their first title in 30 years and they’ll be confident of coming away with all three points against a Watford side who are battling at the wrong end of the table.
Nigel Pearson’s men remain 19th in the division after being thrashed 3-0 by Manchester United last weekend so Watford will be desperate for a positive result against the champions-elect to boost their survival hopes.
Team news
Liverpool will continue to be without Jordan Henderson as the midfielder is still nursing a hamstring injury that kept him out of the win over West Ham. The Reds skipper is back running again and could return to training next week but the trip to north London will come too soon.
James Milner is also close to returning from a muscle injury that kept him out of the Hammers game on Monday night but Klopp is hopeful the midfielder will be available for the FA Cup clash with Chelsea next week.
Xherdan Shaqiri is continuing his rehabilitation from a niggling calf injury that’s hampered him in recent weeks so he misses out along with Henderson and Milner but otherwise Klopp has a healthy squad to choose from this weekend.
As for Watford, they hope to welcome Daryl Janmaat back into the squad after he returned to training this week following a knee injury while Kiko Femenia should also be in contention after recovering from a hamstring strain.
Expected line-ups
Prediction
Watford 1-2 Liverpool: The Reds are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games against Watford [W7 D1] and they head to Vicarage Road in formidable form so it’s hard to see past an away win tomorrow. Liverpool have won a record-equalling 18 league games in a row so they could break that record with another victory this weekend.
I do think Watford will put up a decent fight as Liverpool haven’t been that convincing recently and were perhaps fortunate to beat West Ham last time out. However, the Reds will no doubt find a way to claim another three points tomorrow to edge closer to the title. I’m going for a 2-1 Liverpool win.