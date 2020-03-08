[Teams] Chelsea vs Everton: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge
Chelsea will look to cement their position in the top four when they take on Everton at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.
Frank Lampard has decided to stick with Kepa in goal after the Spaniard put-in an impressive performance during Chelsea’s FA Cup win over Liverpool last week. Cesar Azpilicueta starts at right-back meaning Reece James has to settle for a place on the bench while Marcos Alonso continues on the left side of defence.
Kurt Zouma keeps his place alongside Antonio Rudiger in the middle of the back four so Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori are named among the substitutes this afternoon. Billy Gilmour gets his full Premier League debut after starring for Chelsea in midweek. The teenager lines-up alongside Mason Mount and Ross Barkley in midfield with Jorginho suspended. N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic miss out through injury.
Olivier Giroud starts his fifth game in a row up front in the absence of Tammy Abraham while Pedro and Willian offer support in attack so Michy Batshuayi must settle for a place on the bench.
As for Everton, Lucas Digne starts at left-back ahead of Leighton Baines while Bernard is preferred to Theo Walott in attack. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison lead the line up front.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Chelsea
Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Mount, Gilmour, Barkley; Willian, Giroud, Pedro.
Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Tomori, James, Broja, Anjorin, Batshuayi.
Everton
Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Sigurdsson, Gomes, Davies, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison
Subs: Baines, Walcott, Mina, Iwobi, Stekelenburg, Kean, Gordon