There are a host of popular sports in the US and Europe, which belong to different categories, such as basketball, ball-over-net, bat and ball, airsports, equestrian sports, football and golf variations, to name a few.

American Football

American Football is one of the most popular sports in the world, and in the US in particular, and it goes by the name of gridiron football. It had evolved out of rugby and soccer in the United States. The first game took place between two college teams Princeton and Rutgers on 6 November 1869.

This team sports game is played by two teams containing eleven players on a rectangular field that has goalposts at each end of the field. The team that is in the offence has to carry an oval-shaped football down the field, while the defending team tries to stop the player and possess the ball for their team. The player in the offence must proceed for a minimum of ten years during four plays or downs, failing which, they must hand over the football to the defence. If the player succeeds, they will be given a new group of four downs for the drive to continue. In this game, points are acquired in two ways – taking the ball to the end zone of the opposing team for a touchdown or through a field goal, which involves kicking the ball through the defending team’s goal post. The winner will be the team that has scored the most number of points.

A Peek into the Current Events

After having been suspended indefinitely, Myles Garrett of Cleveland Browns has been reinstated by the NFL. He apologized for having hit Mason Rudolph with a helmet in November 2019. Having missed the last six games of the season last year, his return to the team received a lot of appreciation, according to Andrew Berry, the general manager.

Becoming the first NFL team to play two games in one season outside the US, The Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing twice in 2020 in London. During the season, the Jaguars will be hosting both the games at the Wembley Stadium on Sundays, with their opponents remaining unannounced. They have confirmed that their home games will take place at the IAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida against the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Professional Wrestling

Professional Wrestling, also known as wrestling or pro-wrestling, is a unique form of sport that combines elements of entertainment, performance art, sports, and theatre. These sports are events that are usually based on a title-match combat sport form. These sports have their origins in the classical wrestling forms such as ‘catch’, which have been modified to add modern-day techniquesб such as acrobatic maneuvers, throws, strength-based holds and striking attacks. There is a heavy influence of several international martial art forms on this sport. Sometimes, these events also include improvised weaponry as part of the combat.

Pro-wrestling matches have outcomes that are pre-decided for the sake of entertainment. Every combative activity that is displayed is carried out with the explicit consent of the individuals involved. They are performed in a specific controlled manner so as to avoid any serious injury. Although these facts are publicly known, they were once kept secret by the entertainment companies. They refrain from acknowledging it publicly in order to maintain the massive entertainment value that these events provide.

A Peek into the Current Events:

Taynara Conti, who had a disagreement regarding her pay, had earlier walked out of the Performance Center, and her locker had been cleared out. However, earlier this week, she had returned to the ring at the NXT house show in Ft Pierce. She was seen wearing a shirt that said “Released”, which brings up references to her position in the WWE and whether at all she has been released from the company.

WWE is in the process of hosting a game with one of the big shots of the pro-wrestling history that would entail a potential return to the squared circle. At the WrestleMania press conference this week, Stephanie McMahon revealed WWE’s engagement with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his plans to step back to the ring in the WrestleMania 37 to be conducted in 2021.

The World of Golf

The feature that sets apart golf from other similar sports is the fact that it does not have a standardized game area, due to which playing on different types of terrains becomes a key challenging part of the game. This club and ball sport involves players using clubs to hit balls into the series of holes found on a golf course. There are a lot of slots with golf theme at https://slotmine.com/free-slots/. The present-day version of golf was developed in 15th-century Scotland. The round with 18 holes was developed in 1764 at the Old Course, St. Andrews.

At the normal level, the game includes 18 holes arranged in progression. Courses that are set up for recreational purposes have a lesser number of holes, for example, nine. Every hole requires a tee box from which the game starts, along with a putting green that contains that actual hole or an alternative in the form of a cup. Every hole on the course has a unique arrangement and layout surrounded by a type of terrains like rough bunkers, fairways or hazards. The lowest number of strokes made by an individual is called the stroke play, and the lowest score on individual holes is called a match play.

A Peek into the Current events

By channelling his inner analyst, the Italy-born player Francesco Molinari has been able to improve his odds of winning through the help of technology. Like the wealthy traders on Wall Street, he has taken the help of big data analysis to scrutinize his performance data – which ranges from his ShotLink data to his putting stats, in order to have a better understanding of his skills like many other elite players like him do.

After having been arrested in a massive prostitution sting, PGA tour winner Tommy Gainey has been mandated attendance of a class on human trafficking, as reported by The Sun. The golfer was caught in a raid conducted by the Florida police which had led to more than 120 arrests. Gainey, who had faced a first-degree misdemeanor charge, will have to serve a probation period of 11 months instead of time behind bars.

The Final Thoughts

International and national sports events and competitions provide players and audiences with a healthy and competitive atmosphere to practise their skills and create a good source of entertainment. They also provide a common ground for social and cultural exchanges to take place that contribute towards the formation of a global community.