PSG updates: is 2024/25 the year PSG can finally win the Champions League?

In the past few seasons, Paris Saint-Germain have been drawing inches closer to clinching their first-ever UEFA Champions League title but still fall short on plenty of occasions.

They have reached the semi-finals three times in the last three seasons, doing so in the 2019-20, 2020-21 and the recently concluded 2023-24 Champions League campaign.

Thomas Tuchel orchestrated the team to their first-ever Champions League final in the 2019-20 season. They narrowly lost to Bayern Munich after an impressive campaign where they knocked out Manchester City to reach the finals.

They were knocked out at the semi-final stage the following season after the Mauricio Pochettino-led PSG side lost to Manchester City.

A back-to-back round-of-16 losses to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich saw the French Champions raise speculations over the squad hegemony and superiority as everyone expected a team that paraded some of the best players in the world including Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Sergio Ramos to go the distance in the competition.

Ramos, Neymar Jr and Messi would later leave the club leaving Kylian Mbappe as the only star man in the team. Perhaps the expectations on the 12-time Ligue 1 champions may have reduced following the trio’s departure and the pressure to win the title may not have been overly speculated like the previous season.

Then came Luis Enrique, a proven Champions League winner with Barcelona in 2015, a master at the game of domination, and a perfect fit for a disjointed PSG side that spent the summer negotiating Mbappé’s new improved contract terms.

Enrique’s appointment came with the arrival of some new players like Manu Ugarte, Goncalo Ramos, Ousmane Dembele, Randel Kolo Muani, Vitinha etc, so fans with Paris Saint-Germain tickets were quietly optimistic ahead of the season.

While Ugarte and Ramos fell out of favour in the squad, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz were the standout players. They proved that a team with the right profile that suits Enrique’s possession-based style can go all the way in the biggest stages of European competitions.

Despite a slow start to the season, the club picked up gear, winning 22 matches in the French League and losing just two.

They replicated their form in the UEFA Champions League where they took Real Sociedad to the cleaners in the round of 16 before putting up a stellar show against Enrique’s former team, Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

Their game against Borussia Dortmund was more of a misfortune than performance itself with PSG hitting the post on several occasions across the two legs.

After the Coupe De France final win over Lyon, Enrique had emphasized the need for his squad to ‘step up’ after the departure of Mbappe and assured it was only a matter of time before the French giants won their first Champions League title.

It is important to note that during his UEFA Champions League winning season at Barcelona, the Spanish coach had the prolific attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez, while Iniesta was still at his prime at the club.

While Les Parisiens possesses a quality frontline and midfield, the longevity of their consistency seems shorter and limits them from replicating the kind of dominance the likes of Real Madrid and City have been showing over the past few seasons.

For PSG to clinch their first-ever Champions League title in the 2024-25 season, all indications are pointing to the point that they need quality players capable of maintaining a high level of consistency for the longest period to challenge the top teams in the competition.

Now, the club are in the market to bring in new additions and talks are already ongoing to help Enrique assemble a strong enough squad for a possible Champions League glory next season

Here’s a roundup of the latest PSG transfer rumours:

João Neves gives green light

Paris Saint-Germain are set to advance in negotiations to sign Benfica’s midfield prodigy, João Neves this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Neves was one of the outstanding players in the Primeira Liga last season where he featured in 33 matches. His abilities and discipline as a defensive midfielder where he received only three yellow cards in the entire season make him a better fit to Enrique’s midfield than Ugarte.

According to Romano, Neves is keen on a move to the French capital and has already given ‘green light’ to the club.

There’s no club-to-club agreement yet but talks with Benfica have been stepped up for the transfer of the player, according to Romano.

PSG advancing in Victor Osimhen talks

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG are ‘advancing in talks’ to sign Napoli centre-forward, Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigerian International seems to have a pre-planned agreement over a possible departure as neither Napoli’s president, Aurelio de Laurentiis nor head coach, Antonio Conte has disapproved of his departure this summer.

As per Romano, Les Parisien have indicated concrete interest and are in talks with Osimhen’s camp for a transfer.

The 25-year-old is keen on a move to Parc des Princes if both clubs can reach an agreement for his transfer, according to Romano.

Osimhen was left out of Napoli’s preseason squad that faced Mantova on Saturday hinting at a potential departure from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium this summer.

PSG send offer for Désiré Doué

PSG have sent an offer to Stade Rennais for the transfer of French wonderkid, Désiré Doué, according to French outlet, Foot Mercato.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in Europe with his dribbling and speed ranked amongst the highest in the recently concluded Ligue 1 season where he recorded ten goal contributions.

According to Mercato, the Angers-born teenager has been subject to two bids recently with Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich seeing their £29m offer rebuffed by Rennes. On the other hand, PSG sent in their offer worth £33m plus £8m in add-ons.

However, Mercato adds that it is unclear if PSG’s offer will be enough for Les Rouge et Noirs who are demanding a €50m (£42m) fee plus bonuses.

PSG plot surprise Jason Sancho swoop

PSG have made a contract offer to Manchester United winger, Jason Sancho over a transfer this summer, according to French journalist, Santi Aouna.

Sancho endured a rollercoaster season that was clouded with controversies with United’s head coach, Erik ten Hag, before an instant rejuvenation at Borussia Dortmund. Despite his impressive performances at the Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund has refused to take up his buy clause and he has since returned to United’s Carrington training ground where he has participated in preseason.

Sancho may be set for an even bigger chance at rejuvenation with Aouna reporting that the French champions have made a contract proposal to the England International.

According to the renowned French journalist, Sancho is ‘extremely excited’ about the prospect of joining PSG after the French club presented their project to him and both parties are keen on getting a deal over the line.

The 24-year-old still has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford and it remains to be seen if the Red Devils are open to selling the Englishman after positive talks with ten Hag.