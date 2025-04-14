Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur preview, H2H, team news, line-ups and prediction

Title-deciding clashes don’t come any better than this, as Liverpool will hope to seal the Premier League title when they host a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side at Anfield on Sunday, 27th April.

Arne Slot’s inaugural season at Liverpool seems set to culminate in a Premier League title, yet the Dutch coach is likely frustrated with recent setbacks.

Their loss to Paris Saint-Germain in a penalty shootout in the UEFA Champions League was a stark reminder of their challenges, and the defeat in the EFL Cup final to Newcastle United marked an especially disappointing moment.

Furthermore, amid ongoing speculation about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potential move to Real Madrid, Liverpool endured just their second league loss under Slot last week, falling 3-2 to Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Heading into the weekend, the team was buoyed by the announcement that Mohamed Salah, a key figure in their success, has penned a new deal to remain at Anfield past this season.

Much of Liverpool’s impressive 2024-25 campaign can be credited to Salah’s exceptional performances, and it’s no surprise that their recent struggles have coincided with a dip in the Egyptian forward’s form.

With 44 goal contributions in the league this season (27 goals and 17 assists), Salah is a clear contender for Premier League Player of the Year. He shared the record for most goal involvements in a 38-game season with Thierry Henry in 2002-03 and Erling Haaland in 2022-23.

With just seven games left to play, it seems inevitable that he will break the single-season record of 47 goal involvements—a record held by Andy Cole (Newcastle United, 1993–94) and Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers, 1994–95).

Liverpool are now just two wins away from clinching the Premier League title after Virgil van Dijk redeemed himself for a costly error, scoring a dramatic last-minute goal in their 2-1 win over West Ham United.

It appeared that Sunday would be Salah’s day, as he marked his two-year contract extension with an assist for Luis Diaz’s opening goal in the 18th minute.

Salah set a new record for the most goal involvements in a 38-game Premier League season, reaching 45 with that assist. However, his achievement was somewhat overshadowed by the dramatic turn of events that followed.

Van Dijk initially misjudged a cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, inadvertently redirecting it to Andy Robertson, who unfortunately put the ball into his net with just four minutes left. However, the Liverpool captain made up for his mistake, heading in the winner from an Alexis Mac Allister corner in the 89th minute.

This crucial victory means that under Arne Slot, Liverpool now require only six points from their final six games to secure the title so fans with Liverpool tickets are already planning their title celebrations.

Even if their closest challengers, Arsenal, continue to maintain a perfect record in their chase, Liverpool now have the chance to seal the title on 27 April with a win against Tottenham Hotspur, provided they also come out on top against Leicester City next Sunday.

Sitting fifteenth in the table, 16 points clear of the relegation zone but 17 points adrift of the top seven, it’s safe to say that Ange Postecoglou’s hopes of a meaningful finish in the Premier League this season are all but over. The manager is now pinning his hopes on a successful Europa League campaign to secure his future, possibly.

However, Tottenham face a tough challenge in the second leg of their quarter-final against 2021-22 winners, Eintracht Frankfurt. Despite coming from behind to earn a draw in the first leg, with Hugo Ekitike’s brilliant strike followed by Pedro Porro’s clever flick, Spurs will still have a challenging task on their hands.

In the Premier League, Spurs found some momentum with a 3-1 win at home against Southampton last weekend. That victory confirmed the Saints’ relegation and ended Tottenham’s four-game winless run in the league.

Yet, as their theme this season, inconsistency quickly crept back in. Their away form remains a major concern, with the team suffering four consecutive road losses, managing to score in only one of those matches, the recent 4-2 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

With ten away defeats this season, Spurs now have the third-most losses in the Premier League, trailing only Southampton (13) and Leicester City (11). Their most recent visit to Anfield ended in a disappointing 4-0 thrashing, which saw them squander a one-goal lead from the first leg of the Carabao Cup, once again dashing their hopes of securing a first trophy in 17 years.

Postecoglou will hope to extend Liverpool’s title-winning party further forward if his side can tame the table leader’s blistering attack.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match details

Date: Sunday, 27th April, 2025

Location: Liverpool, England

Venue: Anfield Stadium

Kick-off time: 04:30 PM GMT, 03:30 PM UTC

Match stats and head-to-head

• Liverpool’s forward Luis Diaz has either scored (two) or assisted (three) in each of his last five Premier League appearances for Liverpool, setting a record for the most consecutive goal involvements by a Colombian in the competition.

• The Reds have won their last six Premier League matches at Anfield, matching their longest winning streak since December 2023, when they secured seven consecutive victories.

• Tottenham have suffered 17 defeats in the Premier League this season, with only the bottom three teams—Southampton (26), Leicester (22), and Ipswich (19)—recording more losses. This is also the most defeats Spurs have endured in a league campaign since 2003/04, when they finished 14th with 19 losses.

• In the first leg, Liverpool’s 6-3 victory over Tottenham ensured they stayed at the top of the Premier League for a record 21st time. Of the previous 20 seasons they’ve finished top, Liverpool have won the title 11 times and will aim for their 12th this season.

• Mohamed Salah has now recorded 10+ goals and 10+ assists in six different Premier League seasons (2017-18, 2019-20, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25), the most of any player in Premier League history, surpassing Wayne Rooney’s previous record of five.

• With his assist in the first half, Salah surpassed the previous record for Premier League goal involvements in a 38-game season, set by Arsenal’s Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (2022-23). Salah now has his sights set on breaking the single-season record of 47 goal involvements, held jointly by Andy Cole (Newcastle United, 1993-94) and Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers, 1994-95), with six matches remaining.

• Since his Premier League debut in September 2015, Virgil van Dijk has scored more goals than any other central defender (24), with 18 goals coming from headers. The only defender with more is John Terry (27).

Team news

Darwin Nunez was notably absent from Liverpool’s matchday squad for their 2-1 Premier League victory over West Ham, with Arne Slot offering some clarity on his non-inclusion.

Alongside Nunez, Joe Gomez, Tyler Morton, and Trent Alexander-Arnold were also missing from the squad as Slot made four changes to his starting lineup.

Núñez’s omission raised some eyebrows, but it has now been confirmed that the Uruguayan striker was sidelined due to illness.

Despite his absence from the field, Nunez was spotted on the bench watching the match, fuelling further speculation about his condition, especially given the reports of illness.

On a positive note, Conor Bradley was fit to start after returning from a hamstring problem against Fulham. The Irish defender started at right-back before being replaced by Jarell Quansah in the 68th minute.

Tottenham’s captain, Heung-min Son, was absent from their 4-2 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers due to a knock sustained in the first leg against Frankfurt.

This marked the first Premier League match Son had missed since October 2024.

However, the good news is that he is expected to be fit for the second leg against Frankfurt.

“Sonny picked up a knock to his foot, so we’re being cautious with him,” Postecoglou explained.

Alongside Son, Wilson Odobert also missed the Wolves game. Postecoglou clarified that Odobert’s absence was merely a precaution to manage his minutes following his recent injury layoff.

January signing Kevin Danso also joined the growing list of injury concerns. The Austrian defender suffered a hamstring injury in March during a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth. Though he is on the road to recovery, Danso is expected to be available for Thursday’s match against Frankfurt but is unlikely to start.

Meanwhile, Radu Dragusin is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury in February and undergoing surgery. The Romanian is not expected to return for several months.

On a brighter note, Spurs welcomed Dejan Kulusevski back from injury as Postecoglou will need his best players for the trip to Anfield.

Predicted starting lineup

Liverpool predicted starting lineup:

Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Gray, Davies, Spence; Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison; Johnson, Richarlison, Tel.

Prediction

Tottenham’s dismal Premier League form persisted on Sunday, as they lost 4-2 to Wolves, marking their 17th loss of the season.

This latest setback did little to relieve the mounting pressure on Ange Postecoglou.

In reality, all four goals conceded at Molineux were avoidable, with defensive blunders from seasoned players like Guglielmo Vicario and Cristian Romero proving costly.

Given their defensive vulnerabilities, Spurs could face serious problems against Liverpool’s dynamic attacking force, especially with the Anfield crowd sure to provide their usual electric atmosphere.

When the two sides last met, Tottenham failed to register a single shot on target in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at Anfield.

The Reds will be eager to repeat that dominant performance and secure the title before their passionate supporters at the Kop.

We’re predicting a 4-1 win for Liverpool.