Keane says Ireland can take confidence from their recent victories

Robbie Keane says the Republic of Ireland can head into their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with renewed confidence following their recent performances.

After preserving their Nations League B status with a 4-2 aggregate victory over Bulgaria, Ireland will now switch their attention to booking a place at the FIFA showpiece.

Ireland have been drawn in Group F alongside Portugal, Hungary and Armenia, but Keane believes they can draw strength from the Bulgaria fixtures.

“I’m delighted for Ireland to have won back-to-back games,” Keane told Betway Insider. “It’s been a long time, and I think that will just give them a lot of confidence.

“The performances over the two legs against Bulgaria were decent enough, and the results will give everybody a lift – especially the fans as they haven’t seen that for a while.

“That momentum going into the World Cup qualifiers is huge, so I’m delighted with that and long may it continue.”

Portugal are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the group, and it would be a surprise if they failed to secure automatic progression to the World Cup.

Hungary will fancy their chances of claiming second place behind Portugal and represent the biggest threat to Ireland’s hopes of featuring in the final tournament.

Keane has become more familiar with the standard of Hungarian football since taking over as the manager of reigning champions Ferencvaros in January.

Several of his players feature in the Hungarian squad and Keane believes they could cause Ireland problems during the World Cup qualifiers.

“Portugal is always going to be a tough game, and I know Hungary very well, with the players that I have at Ferencvaros,” Keane added. “They haven’t done particularly well in recent games but there are the makings of a good team there.

“Armenia are a side who always play good football, like to keep the ball on the ground and have technically very good players.

“But I think Hungary and Armenia are at a similar level to ourselves, so you look at the group and you’ve got to think we have a chance.”

Having failed to qualify for the World Cup since 2002, Ireland will be desperate to book their place in the United States, Mexico and Canada next year.

Striker Evan Ferguson could play a crucial role in their qualification campaign having scored his fifth international goal in the second game against Bulgaria.

Ferguson has failed to impress on loan at West Ham United, and they are unlikely to make his temporary move from Brighton & Hove Albion permanent.

Despite this, Keane thinks Ferguson will be boosted by his goal for Ireland and has urged him to grasp any future opportunities which come his way.

“I was a striker myself, so I know that if you’re not playing it can be tough to get that sharpness and fitness,” Keane said.

“Evan hasn’t been playing as often as he’d like. Maybe he thought he was going to go to West Ham and jump straight into the team, but that hasn’t been the case.

“It’s important for him to stay ready and if he does get his opportunity he’s got to take it. That goal against Bulgaria will certainly give him a lot of confidence.”