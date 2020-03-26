Arsenal hoping to sign La Liga star as Arteta plots summer swoop [Sky Sports]
Arsenal are looking to sign Valencia star Carlos Soler as boss Mikel Arteta prepares to strengthen his midfield options with a raid on his native Spain this summer, according to Sky Sports News.
It’s been a season to forget in north London as Arsenal have endured a nightmare campaign having been dumped out of the Europa League by Olympiacos while we languish way down in ninth place in the Premier League table.
Arteta – who arrived as manager in late December – is expected to be backed by the board in the transfer market this summer as he looks to reshape the squad he inherited from former boss Unai Emery.
A new midfielder is believed to be a priority as Arsenal never really replaced Aaron Ramsey following his move to Juventus last summer and Sky Sports News claims Arteta is looking to make signings from his homeland.
The report says the Spanish coach has identified Soler as a key transfer target after being left impressed by the 23-year-old’s performances for Valencia in La Liga and the Champions League this season.
Soler came through the youth ranks at Valencia and has gone on to make over 140 appearances for the club in all competitions since breaking into the first team setup in 2016 while he’s also represented Spain at U21 level.
The talented youngster is predominantly a central midfielder but he’s comfortable playing on the right side of midfield so he’d give Arteta options if Arsenal were successful in luring him to north London this summer.
However, the midfielder signed a new three-year contract in December so Sky Sports suggest it will take a sizeable offer to get a deal agreed – although the report points out Valencia are under pressure to sell some of their key players due to their financial difficulties so that should work in Arsenal’s favour during any negotiations.
Another potential issue is when the UK transfer window will officially open as there are reports circulating that the dates may need to be pushed back after the season was put on hold due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
We’ll have to wait and see how everything develops over the coming weeks but Soler would be an exciting addition to the Arsenal squad if Arteta was able to strike a deal for the Valencia midfielder this summer.