Knowing the Ins and Outs of football

Football is one of the most popular sports in the world as it's followed by millions of fans across the globe. Supporters not only pledge allegiance to their chosen team but football is also one of the most popular participation sports with millions playing the game every weekend. Here is a beginners guide to getting into football:

Learn the basic rules and positioning

It’s vital you are able to understand the basic rules of football and luckily they are relatively easy to follow. You should also develop an understanding of player positions within formations and how they adapt to defensive/attacking situations throughout the game. Once you have these fundamentals in place, you will appreciate football even more.

Start to practice

Once you’ve learned the basics of the game, it’s time to practice and hone your skills on the field. Football is a participation sport that is open to all skill levels so everyone can take part, even beginners. However, it’s important to know your ability and practice with people of a similar level. Regular practice in training will allow you to improve your skill-set and enhance your ability while also learning about the importance of hard work and being a team player.

Master the skills

The more you train, the more you’ll improve and you can gradually start to focus on key skills such as controlling the ball, passing, heading, dribbling and shooting. Train hard to improve each of these skill-sets and your overall technique will also improve, making you a much better footballer.

One skill at a time

In football, there is so much to learn so sometimes it’s important to focus on one thing at a time instead of trying to do everything at once. For example, you could focus on passing on Monday’s, improve your shooting on a Tuesday, etc. Dedicating time to a particular skill will help you improve and you’re more likely to achieve your goal quicker.

Join a team

Training is a vitally important part of football and many do it alone or in small groups. However, football is a team game so you’ll get much more out of it if you join a team. Learning as part of a team will develop key skills such as team work and you can only truly understand football by playing it and learning on the pitch. You will also appreciate the competitive side of the game and learn how to become a winner!