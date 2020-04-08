Journalist reveals why star wants to join Man Utd as Reds close in on £116m deal
Jadon Sancho wants to join Manchester United in order to be the main man at Old Trafford as the Red Devils close-in on a sensational £116.2m deal to sign the Borussia Dortmund attacker this summer, according to Raphael Honigstein via TeamTalk.
Sancho was part of the youth system at Manchester City but left to join Dortmund in 2017 after failing to break into the first team setup under Pep Guardiola and he’s developed into one of the most exciting talents in European football during the past three years.
The 20-year-old has provided 17 goals and 19 assists in all competitions for Dortmund this season and he’s expected to become an integral part of the England team for years to come so it’s no surprise he’s been attracting interest from several top clubs.
Chelsea and Liverpool have been strongly linked with Sancho in recent months but TeamTalk claims the duo have cooled their interest after being made aware the youngster is keen on joining Man Utd.
The report suggests that Sancho will wear the famous No.7 shirt at Old Trafford and is prepared to join United regardless of whether they can offer him Champions League football next season.
TeamTalk also cite reports coming out of Spain on Monday that claimed a deal is already agreed with Dortmund after Man Utd made it clear they will meet the Bundesliga giants’ €130m (£116.2m) asking price so it looks increasingly likely the winger is heading back to the Premier League.
German-based journalist Raphael Honigstein has now fuelled the fire after revealing that Sancho is keen on joining United because he likes the idea of being the ‘main man’ in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s emerging team.
Honigstein is quoted by TeamTalk as saying on The Athletic podcast:
“I think United, certainly want a player of his appeal and prospect to build a new squad around. He’s English and that’s part of their thinking. Manchester United can’t promise titles to [Jadon] Sancho straight away.
“But they can promise him to be the leading star in a new team that is emerging. From what I’ve been told that is quite appealing to him.”
Solskjaer is expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as he looks to build a squad capable of competing for major honours next season and there is no doubt it would be a major coup if United were able to land Sancho.