What are Enhanced Odds and How to Use Them

Bookmakers are always looking for ways to attract new players and get people placing bets. One of the ways they’ve started to entice players is with enhanced odds. These offers can sometimes look very appealing but are they good value?

We’ll be using this guide to answer what enhanced odds are, how to use them, where to find them, and whether they really make a difference or not. Read on for all the details.

What are Enhanced Odds Anyway?

Enhanced odds, put simply, are odds that bookmakers have increased to give punters better value. Rather than base the odds on the actual likelihood of the event happening, the bookmaker actually increases the odds, meaning that you have much better value if you take the bet. Basically enhanced odds are offers not available normally and have a higher betting value.

Generally, betting odds are based around the chance of the event happening plus the amount of cash being bet on it by other bettors. In most cases, you won’t find much value in the bet unless you happen to get in early before the odds change due updated information like team news.

With enhanced odds, sometimes known as price boosts, the bookmaker deliberately inflates the odds to give customers better value for their bet. This doesn’t change your odds of winning the bet, but it does give you better rewards for doing so. This absolutely makes enhanced odds worth it in our opinion, and it’s always a good idea to go for them when you see them.

Is There a Catch with Enhanced Odds?

In a lot of cases, online bookmakers will only offer enhanced odds to new players. As a new player, you can often find all these offers advertised to you, which is great when you’re just getting started with online betting. However, it can be a pain for regular bettors who are sometimes left out and have to bet on regular odds. Not all online bookmakers limit who can use the enhanced odds though. There are plenty of good sites which offer these bonuses to all their customers.

The other downside of enhanced odds is that in most cases, online bookmakers will limit how much you can bet on them. This means that if you see enhanced odds for Manchester United to win their next game, you may only be able to put a maximum of 10 on at those odds. Any extra that you place on the bet will be placed at the original odds.

Finally, some bookmakers may only pay out your winnings from the enhanced odds in the form of free bets. This means that rather than getting cash in your account which can be withdrawn, you’ll instead receive some free bet tokens. These can’t be withdrawn but can be used to place bets just as you would with cash.

How to Use Enhanced Odds

The exact way to use enhanced odds will depend on which bookmaker you’re using. Most big bookmakers offer enhanced odds in some form, though some may call them price boosts and others may only offer them on multiple bets.

First off, log into your account on your bookmaker of choice. Most sites advertise price boosts on the front page in a banner showing current promotions. You may also get an email about the offer if you have bonus emails turned on in your account settings.

You can also often find a full list of price boosts on offer at the top page of each sport. So, all of the enhanced odds will be easy to find, and you can pick which one you’d like to bet on. It’s important to remember that bookmakers always carefully select which odds are boosted and you should check that you’re actually getting a deal before placing your bet.

Check the odds of the event on odds checker websites to make sure that there is actually value in the selection. Once you’re sure you’ve got a good pick, place your bet as normal, and it should show up on your betslip.